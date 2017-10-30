

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 69-year-old former clergy member who was once based in Toronto has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a boy in the 1960s.

In the summer of 1967, police allege a 19-year-old man befriended the family of a 13-year-old through a “church association” known as the Christian Brotherhood.

At some point, police say the man convinced the boy to participate in a private “meditation session” where the boy was allegedly sexually assaulted.

A suspect, who has been identified by police at 69-year-old Edward (Ted) English, was arrested by the RCMP in New Brunswick last week, on October 23.

He has been charged with indecent assault on a male and gross indecency.

Police believe the suspect worked for the Christian Brotherhood in the late 60s and early 70s.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Nov. 17.