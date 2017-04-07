

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A former Oxford College instructor was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a former student on Friday, police say.

A 58-year-old Burlington man, William “Bill” McTaggart, has been charged with sexual assault and trafficking a narcotic.

Halton police claim the adult male victim was a former student of McTaggart’s.

Police have not released any information about where the sexual assault occurred.

The arrest was part of a child abuse and sexual assault unit investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Cindy Sunstrum at 905-465-8979 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.