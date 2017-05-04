

Two additional men are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Toronto man whose body was dumped at the side of a Markham road last year.

This brings the total number of men charged in the case to seven.

On Nov. 7, police responded to a call about a man lying on the side of Old Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Officers arrived shortly after to find 50-year-old Kong Wu Wang without vital signs.

Wang was rushed to local hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Police later confirmed that he had died of a gunshot wound.

According to police, the investigation led them to believe that Wang and a second person were attacked by several men in a parking lot on Midland Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue.

Police allege that the suspects grabbed the victims, forced them into a vehicle, bound them and held them against their will.

Though the second victim managed to escape and seek help, Wong was allegedly shot while attempting to flee.

Investigators believe the suspects then fled the area with Wang’s body and later dropped him off at the roadside where police found him.

On Feb. 23, police arrested three suspects in Markham and a forth in Whitby a few days later.

Qiao Xi Zeng, 41, Xue Mao Gong, 32, Qin Long Xue, 22, and Yong-Yout Salapseng were all charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder.

An arrest warrant was issued for Haoxing Feng, a 27-year-old Toronto resident, in March. Police say he’s since been apprehended and faces the same charges.

On May 2 and May 3, police arrested two additional suspects – 26-year-old Jessy Hardwick and 24-year-old Doran Blackwood – and charged them with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Anyone with new information about the case is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.