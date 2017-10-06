

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a fire that ruined a children’s playground at an elementary school in the Don Mills neighborhood is being investigated as a case of arson.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, police and firefighters were called to Norman Ingram Public School on Duncairn Road near Don Mills Road after receiving reports about a fire.

Emergency crews arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames.

Despite efforts to salvage the playground, police say it was completely destroyed by the fire.

“The area is sparsely travelled by pedestrians and traffic at the hour,” Toronto police wrote in a release on Friday.

“Anyone in the area who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. is asked to call police.”

Investigators are also asking residents with surveillance cameras to review their footage during the same time period to look for any “suspicious activity or vehicles.”