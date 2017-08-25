

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have established a “dedicated team” of officers to try and catch a man who escaped from a North York courthouse earlier this week.

Twenty-four-year-old Jumar Lennon jumped out of the prisoner’s box at the Finch Avenue courthouse at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and subsequently took off.

Officers have been searching for him ever since.

In a video obtained by CP24 yesterday, a man sprints alongside a bus on Finch Avenue West while being chased by two court service officers.

Police later confirmed that the man in the video is in fact Lennon.

“It’s a very difficult thing to do. I don’t know if this is a unique opportunity where he just saw a hole. The courthouses are built for security,” Const. Craig Brister said of the escape.

The search for Lennon escalated Wednesday after police confirmed that Lennon was involved in a robbery at a store near Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:45 p.m.

Though police provided few other details about the nature of the robbery, they said that an employee was the victim of a “violent assault” and suffered minor injuries.

An employee inside the Circle K convenience store told CTV News Toronto that a man attempted to steal cigarettes that night and when a coworker refused to open the cash register, the man reached over and started choking the employee.

Police have not confirmed those details.

Lennon is described as standing five-foot-eight, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes, a short black afro hairstyle, a small chin beard and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white tank top. Police have not said why Lennon was in custody.

Anyone who spots Lennon is being asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.