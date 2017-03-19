

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal shooting in East York Saturday night.

It happened at an address on Meighen Avenue, south of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, at around 9 p.m.

Police say they arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

"There was a male lying on the ground. He was non-responsive. There were some shell casings from what would have been firearms located," said Toronto police Sgt. David Dube.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but later died in hospital.

“(It’s) scary for us who live here. We hope it’s the last time. It’s not good,” said area resident Edison Vidal.

Police said they are relying on details from witness statements that could help with the investigation. There has been “positive feedback from the community,” with some residents reporting that they saw a man running from the scene, according to Dube.

Some people reported seeing a vehicle leave the area after gunshots were heard, startling residents nearby.

Xuan Le was home around 9 p.m. last night.

"When I was cleaning upstairs I heard about five or six gunshots in a row like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," Le said.

“(I’m) kind of shocked. It’s a quiet and safe neighbourhood.”

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.