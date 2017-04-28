

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security camera footage of a man accused of criminally harassing a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday.

The girl was walking her dog in the Lawrence Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road area shortly after 7:15 a.m. when a man started to follow her, police said. The girl was concerned for her safety and walked through her backyard to return home.

She told her mother about the incident. When her mother went to the backyard, she saw the man and confronted him.

He then left the scene, according to police.

Footage of the suspect was released by police on Friday in hopes of identifying him.

He was described by police as a white man between the ages of 20 and 25. He had brown hair and a goatee, police said. At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie with white on the front, and black plants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300.