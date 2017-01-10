

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police are seeking the public's help following a fatal stabbing in Oshawa, Ont.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man walked into a police station on Sunday evening with serious stab wounds, and died later in hospital.

They say Dominik Prusinski of Oshawa was stabbed at a building a short distance from the police station.

Police say they don't believe the stabbing was random, but have no suspect information.

Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to contact investigators.