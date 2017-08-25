

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood last week.

The woman was walking in the Parliament and Carlton streets area around 8:40 p.m. when the alleged incident took place.

Investigators said that two men approached the woman. One of them stopped to ask her for directions while the other man sexually assaulted her, according to officers.

Both men were then seen fleeing northbound on Parliament Street.

One of the men has been described by police as a six-foot to six-foot-two man between the ages of 30 and 40. Police say he had very short dark hair and dark heavy eyebrows at the time. As well, he was seen wearing a black hooded sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.