

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North York last week.

Debbie Graves, 63, was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, west of Don Mills Road, at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4 when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the area following the incident.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had seized the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run from an auto repair shop but no arrests were immediately announced.

At the time, police identified the 28-year-old woman as the owner of the vehicle but said that they were still unable to determine who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash and therefore only considered her to be a person of interest.

“We haven’t received any information from the registered owner as to who was operating this motor-vehicle,” Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the time. "She does own a vehicle that was involved in a fatal fail-to-remain collision so obviously she now becomes a person of interest. We haven’t called her a suspect but she is person of interest."

The woman, identified as Erin Wright, was arrested on Saturday morning.

Police say that she will be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and obstruction of police.

Graves was visiting from Riverview, New Brunswick at the time of the accident.