

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly spit on a parking enforcement officer in Yorkville Thursday morning.

Police say that the officer was issuing parking tickets near Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue at around 10:25 a.m. when the driver and passenger of the vehicle he was ticketing approached and began “aggressively yelling” at him.

At that point, police say that the driver spit on the officer.

The pair then left the area in their vehicle.

Eldon Mascoll, 47, of Toronto, was arrested, on Thursday and charged with assaulting a peace officer.