Police arrest 7 people in connection with fatal stabbing at London home
London police are investigating a homicide on Lansdowne Avenue in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 3:00PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police have arrested seven people in connection with a homicide investigation in London, Ont.
London police say they responded to call around 11:40 p.m. on Monday and found two injured men.
They say Raymond Beaver, 43, was allegedly stabbed and pronounced dead in hospital, while a 47-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries due to an alleged assault.
London police say five people have been charged with assault with a weapon and all seven, including two youths, have been charged with break and enter.
Police have not announced any homicide charges at this point.
They say the incident was targeted.