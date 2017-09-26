

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy, who was allegedly in possession of a semi-automatic gun, was arrested by Toronto police yesterday.

Police say they saw the teen near Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue in the Vanauley Walk area near Chinatown. He allegedly had a Kel Tec, Sub 2000, 9 mm semi-automatic firearm with ammunition.

The teen was arrested Monday, Sept. 25 and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless use of a firearm, careless use of ammunition and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.



He was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.