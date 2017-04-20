

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 27-year-old man is facing charges after pepper spray was used during a fight on King Street West last month.

According to Toronto police, two 26-year-old men got into a minor physical fight with two suspects near King Street West and Brant Street at around 2:30 a.m. on March 19.

During the fight, police believe that one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired it into the air while the other brandished a canister of pepper spray and sprayed it at the victims.

The two suspects then fled the area.

Earlier this month, police release images taken from security camera footage of two suspects wanted in connection with the altercation.

On Thursday, police charged a suspect identified as Tharshan Balasingam, of Toronto, with administering a noxious substance with intent to aggrieve or annoy, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police are still searching for a second suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Twenty-five-year-old Jayson Jeyakanthan, of Brampton, is wanted on several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.