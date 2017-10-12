

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say an elderly man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Forest Hill on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near Old Park Road and Wembley Road, in the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say an 84-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The intersection was closed for a police investigation but has since reopened.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene.

It is not clear if any charges will be laid in connection with the collision.