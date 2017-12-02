

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say six people were injured following a stabbing in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Const. David Hopkinson said two groups of people got into a fight near the intersection and one person pulled out a sharp item.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Hopkinson said they were “swarmed” by victims seeking medical assistance.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that two people were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, two others were treated for serious injuries and one other person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

At least one other victim made their way to hospital on their own, Hopkinson said.

The age and gender of the victims has not yet been released. Six victims remained hospitalized on Saturday evening.

Hopkinson said investigators are looking for three suspects at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.