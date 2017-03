Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting in Woodbridge on Tuesday that left one woman dead.

Gunfire erupted outside of a commercial building on Caster Avenue, near Highway 7 and Weston Road, at around 4 p.m.

Police say when paramedics arrived on scene, one female victim was found unresponsive. The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment but police have now confirmed that she later died in hospital.

A man who was also injured in the shooting was rushed to hospital by emergency crews following the incident. His condition is not known at this time.

York Regional Police have not released a detailed suspect description but say the shooter had his face covered and fled the area in a dark-coloured Jeep. Investigators have not said if the two victims knew one another.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police.