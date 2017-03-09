Featured
Police: 1 person facing impaired driving charges after east-end crash
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 5:21AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 5:23AM EST
Toronto police say one person is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in the city’s east end this morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Larchmount Avenue, near Leslie Street.
In a tweet Thursday morning, Toronto police said one vehicle ended up on its roof following the collision.
Sgt. Tim Ralph told CP24 that only minor injuries were reported.
Queen Street East was closed between Jones and Caroline avenues for the police investigation and the 501 streetcar was diverting both way via Coxwell Avenue, Gerrard Street and Broadview Avenue.
