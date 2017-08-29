

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person has died following a collision in Mount Hope on Monday night, Hamilton police confirm.

A car and truck collided in the area of Upper James Street north of Airport Road East at around midnight.

Police say the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the victim has not yet been released.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the crash.