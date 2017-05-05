

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





There are a number of road closures and delays to be wary about this weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

Thousands of runners will take to the streets this Sunday for the annual GoodLife Fitness Toronto Marathon, prompting numerous road closures throughout the city.

The race will begin Sunday at Mel Lastman Square at around 7:30 a.m., though some of the road closures will have already been in place since 5:30 a.m.

According to Toronto police, TTC streetcars and buses will be led through certain areas in the run when possible. However, motorists are still advised to find alternate routes and consider the closures when planning weekend travels.

Here are the roads affected by closures:

Beecroft Road, Elmhurst Avenue to Horsham Avenue (with exception of northbound lane for access to condominium), from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Ellerslie Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Churchill Avenue, Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

North York Boulevard, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Elmhurst Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Park Home Avenue, from Beecroft Road to Yonge Street, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from Horsham Avenue to Highway 401, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Highway 401, southbound Yonge Street ramps, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from Highway 401 to York Mills Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from York Mills Road to Eglinton Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Yonge Street, from Eglinton Avenue to Chaplin Crescent, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Yonge Street, Chaplin Crescent to Aylmer Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

westbound Chaplin Crescent, Yonge Street to Oriole Parkway, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Oriole Parkway, Chaplin Crescent to Lonsdale Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

westbound Lonsdale Road, Avenue Road to Spadina Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

northbound Forest Hill Road, Lonsdale Road to Kilbarry Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

eastbound Kilbarry Road, Forest Hill Road to Warren Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Warren Road, Kilbarry Road to Lonsdale Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

southbound Spadina Road, Lonsdale Road to St. Clair Avenue West, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Spadina Road, St. Clair Avenue West to Austin Terrace, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Austin Terrace, Spadina Road to Walmer Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Walmer Road/Kendal Avenue, Austin Terrace to MacPherson Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

MacPherson Avenue, Kendal Avenue to Davenport Road, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Davenport Road, MacPherson Avenue to Belmont Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Belmont Street, Davenport Road to Yonge Street, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Aylmer Avenue, Yonge Street to Rosedale Valley Road, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rosedale Valley Road, Aylmer Road to Bayview Avenue, from 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bayview Avenue, Rosedale Valley Road to Lower River Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lower River Street, Bayview Avenue to King Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

westbound King Street East, River Street to Sumach Street, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sumach Street, King Street East to Eastern Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Avenue, Sumach Street to Front Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Front Street East, Eastern Avenue to Wellington Street East, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wellington Street East/Wellington Street West, Front Street East to John Street, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

John Street, Wellington Street West to Front Street West, from 7 a.m. to noon

Front Street West, John Street to Bathurst Street, from 7 a.m. to noon

Bathurst Street, Front Street West to Fort York Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort York Boulevard, Bathurst Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marine Parade Drive, Humber Bay Park East to Waterfront Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waterfront Drive, Marine Parade Drive to Palace Pier Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard curb Lane, Humber River to Ontario Place Boulevard (with access to roads on the south side when safe to do so), from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the same day, the Sikh Spiritual Centre will celebrate the birth of Khalsa with a daytime parade.

The parade, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 participants, will also prompt road closures in Mississauga and Toronto.

Starting at 1 p.m. in Mississauga, the parade will travel east along Morning Star Drive, north along Humberwood Boulevard, north along Humberline Drive, east on Finch Avenue West, then north on Westmore Drive and finally westbound on Carrier Drive where it will end at the Sikh Spiritual Centre.

It’s expected to enter the Toronto-area at around 2:45 p.m.

Here are more closures and delays to take note of on Sunday:

Humberwood Boulevard, from Humberline Drive to Morning Star Drive from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Morning Star Drive, from Humberwood Boulevard to the Mississauga border from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carrier Drive, from Westmore Drive to Highway 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Westmore Drive, from Finch Avenue West to Albion Road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, a portion of Allen Road will be closed for maintenance starting Friday.

The city says Allen Road will be closed from Sheppard Avenue to Eglinton Avenue starting 11 p.m. Friday and it will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Motorists who typically use Allen Road are encouraged to leave extra time to get to and from their destinations or utilize alternative routes such as Dufferin and Bathurst streets.

Crews will be repairing potholes, signage and streetlights and inspecting guiderails.