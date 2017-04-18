

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A long-awaited plan to transform John Street into a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly corridor has been granted $40 million in city funding.

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 20, confirmed the funding to CP24 on Tuesday.

The money will go toward the John Street Cultural Corridor project – a development that’s been in the works since 2009.

Speaking to The Toronto Star, Cressy compared the project to Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market, “but along a cultural corridor.”

That cultural corridor spans from the Rogers Centre to Front Street and to the Art Gallery of Ontario to Stephanie Street.

The project plans on widening sidewalks and boulevards, planting additional trees, installing new public art and lighting and changing the road design to calm traffic.

The city says the project would also reduce the width of the roadway to one lane of traffic, in both directions, between Wellington and Stephanie streets.

“John Street plays an important role in the network of downtown streets by connecting many of Toronto's key cultural institutions (such as the Art Gallery of Ontario) with the waterfront,” the project overview by City of Toronto reads.

“Because of its prominence, John Street is a pedestrian priority route. The John Street Corridor Improvements project aims to create a better experience for pedestrians by enhancing the streetscape.

Once completed, the city anticipates the corridor will become a hotbed for special events and outdoor festivals.

Public consultations and environmental assessments have already been completed, and official construction on John Street is expected to begin sometime between 2018 and early 2019.