

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted for allegedly punching a TTC bus driver who challenged him when he did not pay the entirety of his fare in the Newtonbrook area back in July.

Officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West on July 6 at 5:57 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Investigators say a male suspect between the ages of 30 and 40 boarded the bus and put a small amount of change in the fare box.

The bus driver then told the man what he had paid was not enough.

The suspect then began swearing at the bus driver.

As the suspect was leaving the bus, he allegedly turned and physically assaulted the driver.

He is described as a white male, standing six feet-tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds with a thin build. He had a beard and was last seen wearing a light green Puma t-shirt and green and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).