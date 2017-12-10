

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security camera images of a man who investigators believe could be connected to the Tess Richey homicide investigation.

Richey, 22, was last seen in the area of Church and Wellesley streets at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25 and was reported missing that same day.

Her body was located on Nov. 29 outside a construction site at 582 Church Street, located near Church and Dundonald streets.

Police subsequently determined Richey’s cause of death to be neck compression and her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Sunday, police released several images of a man wanted in connection with the investigation in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify him.

Police have not said how they believe the man may be involved in the case.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).