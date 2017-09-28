

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a large and expensive crystal display outside of a Yorkville jewelry store.

The theft happened Aug. 12 around 1 a.m. outside of the Louro and Sons Jewellers at 104 Avenue Rd., police say.

A suspect approached the diamond ring display and used his own tools to remove the large crystal from the display, according to police.

The suspect was first seen on camera walking north on Avenue Road, south of the jewelry store. He was last seen heading north on Avenue Road.

Police describe him as having a medium build, wearing dark pants, light-coloured hoodie and dark shoes with light-coloured soles.

The Louro family initially said the 25-pound crystal was worth $7,000. However, police released today that the crystal is valued at $9,000.