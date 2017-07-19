Photo released of suspect in Markham sexual assault investigation
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1:32PM EDT
Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Markham.
According to police, a 35-year-old woman reported on July 4 that she was sexually assaulted by a man she met online.
The woman said she had been chatting with the man on social media for about two years and met up with him in person on June 16, after he offered her a job.
Police allege the assault took place at a house in Markham, where the victim and suspect travelled to together.
Investigators describe the suspect as being an Asian man with a medium build. He’s known to wear glasses, goes by the name Ken and possibly works as a realtor.
A photo of the suspect -- taken from social media -- has been released the public in an effort to generate information on the suspect’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
