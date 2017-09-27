

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old woman says she was sexually assaulted in the Wallace-Emerson area last month and now police are releasing a photo of a suspect in the case.

Police say the woman was in the Dufferin Street and Dupont Street area at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22 when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

A witness was able to take a picture of a suspect as he walked away.

The suspect in the photo is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40, five-foot-nine with a medium build. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, grey ripped pants and grey baseball cap.