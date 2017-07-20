Photo released of man accused in sex assault of boy at Ossington Station
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 8:21AM EDT
Police have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy at Ossington subway station Wednesday evening.
The mother of the boy told police that they were on an escalator heading toward ground level at around 8 p.m. when a man approached her seven-year-old son from behind and sexually assaulted him.
Police told CP24 that they received numerous calls about a man grabbing at children.
Const. David Hopkinson previously said the callers indicated the grabbing was of “a sexual manner.”
Police describe the suspect as a man with brown skin, standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, approximately 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark jeans and blue running shoes.
Hopkinson told CP24 yesterday that police spoke to multiple witnesses a short time after the incident.
He added that investigators believe the incident was random.
Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Photo released of man accused in sex assault of boy at Ossington Station
- Syracuse teen forgets where he parked car after Metallica concert in Toronto
- Woman hospitalized with facial burns after fire at Etobicoke apartment building
- LCBO workers narrowly approve new four-year contract
- Decision expected in appeal of man convicted in sex assault of York U student