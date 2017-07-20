

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy at Ossington subway station Wednesday evening.

The mother of the boy told police that they were on an escalator heading toward ground level at around 8 p.m. when a man approached her seven-year-old son from behind and sexually assaulted him.

Police told CP24 that they received numerous calls about a man grabbing at children.

Const. David Hopkinson previously said the callers indicated the grabbing was of “a sexual manner.”

Police describe the suspect as a man with brown skin, standing between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, approximately 150 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark jeans and blue running shoes.

Hopkinson told CP24 yesterday that police spoke to multiple witnesses a short time after the incident.

He added that investigators believe the incident was random.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.