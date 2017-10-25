

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region have released a photograph of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a bar in Whitby.

On Sept. 30, police were called to The Tap & Tankard bar on Brock Street South, near Dundas Street West, at around 1 a.m.

Once there, a 21-year-old woman told them that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she didn’t know.

Police say officers searched the bar and surrounding area for the suspect but did not find him.

Investigators have since obtained a photo taken from security video of a suspect, which was released today.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, approximately five-foot-seven with short hair and a “stocky build.”

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt with a black band on both arms. The photo of the suspect appears to show that the shirt has some sort of writing on the sleeve.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.