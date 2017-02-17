

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A Peterborough, Ont., teen has been accused of forcing a girl into the sex trade after police carried out a human trafficking investigation.

Peterborough police say they were told in September 2016 by Durham regional police that a potential victim of human trafficking was believed to be in the Peterborough area.

They allege a 17-year-old girl was forced into the sex trade in the Peterborough area last year between February and the end of May, given illicit drugs and sexually assaulted by the accused.

Investigators say a suspect was identified and a warrant for his arrest was issued in December.

They say the suspect was arrested on Thursday night at a bus station in the Oshawa, Ont., area and returned to Peterborough.

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges that include sexual assault, overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, procuring, and living off the avails of a person under 18.