Featured
Peterborough teen accused of forcing girl into the sex trade
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 1:52PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A Peterborough, Ont., teen has been accused of forcing a girl into the sex trade after police carried out a human trafficking investigation.
Peterborough police say they were told in September 2016 by Durham regional police that a potential victim of human trafficking was believed to be in the Peterborough area.
They allege a 17-year-old girl was forced into the sex trade in the Peterborough area last year between February and the end of May, given illicit drugs and sexually assaulted by the accused.
Investigators say a suspect was identified and a warrant for his arrest was issued in December.
They say the suspect was arrested on Thursday night at a bus station in the Oshawa, Ont., area and returned to Peterborough.
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges that include sexual assault, overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, procuring, and living off the avails of a person under 18.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Husband and wife charge in ‘elaborate’ fraud scheme worth $8M
- SIU investigating crash involving diplomatic vehicle in Etobicoke
- Canadians voice support for Muslims amid 'hatred' aimed at Mississauga MP
- East end middle school bans cellphones from classrooms and hallways
- Suspects sought after stolen credit card used in Hamilton