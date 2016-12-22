Featured
Peterborough teaching assistant facing sex charges involving students
An empty school classroom is pictured. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 3:39PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a 57-year-old educational assistant is facing charges related to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with students.
They say the investigation began earlier this month following allegations involving students in the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board during the 2014-15 school year.
Investigators say Karen Bagshaw of Peterborough, Ont., was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation relating to two young people.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the alleged incidents, or any further incidents, is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police lay charges in 37 GTA robberies, say same group likely responsible for others
- Woman, 23, facing additional charges following fatal Markham crash
- Vaughan man fined $3,000 for pointing laser at police helicopter
- PRESTO installed at every subway station: TTC
- Serial animal killer may be in London area