Featured
Peterborough man charged with assaulting police officers
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 12:02PM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting police officers over the weekend in Peterborough, Ont.
Local police say they were called to an apartment building early Sunday morning after the man allegedly tried to break into a unit.
They say officers found that he had broken into a second unit, causing damage.
They say the man had injured himself during the break-in attempts and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.
Once there, they allege he assaulted two police officers and threatened a hospital employee.
Jesse Rowe, of Peterborough, is facing five charges, including aggravated assault of a police officer and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto senior sentenced to life in prison in beating death of nursing home resident
- Two Canadians reported among dead in shooting at nightclub in Playa del Carmen
- Stabbing victim shows up at Toronto area hospital, collapses in emergency room: police
- Man found with gunshot wound after Rexdale collision
- Ethics watchdog to investigate PM Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Two Canadians reported among dead in shooting at nightclub in Playa del Carmen
- Police locate Mississauga teen, 15, who was subject of an Amber Alert
- Toronto senior sentenced to life in prison in beating death of nursing home resident
- Former Halton police officer named first female sergeant-at-arms
- St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container 1
Advertisement