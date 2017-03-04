

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx says a person is dead after coming into contact with a moving GO train on the Barrie line on Saturday night.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says a person was struck and killed on the tracks between Maple and Rutherford stations around 9 p.m.

The collision is expected to shut the line to passenger trains for up to 3 hours.

GO bus service is running between Union Station and East Gwillimbury to connect passengers to regularly scheduled bus service between stations on the line.