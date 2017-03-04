Featured
Person struck and killed on Barrie GO train line: Metrolinx
A GO train approaches a crossing in this file photo. (Tom Stefanac/CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 9:24PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 9:28PM EST
Metrolinx says a person is dead after coming into contact with a moving GO train on the Barrie line on Saturday night.
Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says a person was struck and killed on the tracks between Maple and Rutherford stations around 9 p.m.
The collision is expected to shut the line to passenger trains for up to 3 hours.
GO bus service is running between Union Station and East Gwillimbury to connect passengers to regularly scheduled bus service between stations on the line.