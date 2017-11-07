

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are investigating after a “non-specific” threat was allegedly made against a Mississauga high school this morning.

Sgt. Josh Colley said the threat was made against the Peel District School Board via email but specifically mentioned Clarkson Secondary School, which is located on Bromsgrove Road.

The email has prompted an increased police presence at the school this morning though it is “operating as normal,” Colley said.

Currently, there is no hold and secure or lockdown order issued at the school.

Police are continuing their investigation into the email.