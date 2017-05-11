

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A Peel police officer is facing a dangerous driving charge arising from an incident in which another officer was struck by a cruiser.

The Special Investigations Unit says the collision occurred on Aug. 28, 2016, after officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a break and enter in progress in Mississauga, Ont.

The police watchdog agency says a cruiser struck an officer who was directing traffic at an intersection, causing serious injuries.

SIU director Tony Loparco said in a release Thursday that Const. Thomas McLean has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

McLean is to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., on May 29.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.