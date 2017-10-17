

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Brampton.

The collision took place in the area of McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Orgne Air Ambulance was initially called to the scene to transport the patient to hospital but the call was later cancelled.

The driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.