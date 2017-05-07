

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics confirm.

It happened in the area of King and River streets shortly before 6:30 a.m. and police say three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a fourth victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate the crash and the 501 Queen and 504 King streetcars are on diversion.

It is not clear what caused the collision.