

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian is seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Little Portugal on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred at the intersection of College Street and Landsowne Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with a fractured leg, according to Toronto paramedics.

There is no word on the victim’s age or gender.

Toronto police say the driver of a black minivan fled the scene.

The roadway is closed.