

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early this morning has been taken to hospital with a broken leg.

It happened near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

The male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene and police say they do not believe any charges will be laid.