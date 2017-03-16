Featured
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Woburn
File photo of an ambulance.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:09AM EDT
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early this morning has been taken to hospital with a broken leg.
It happened near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
The male victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene and police say they do not believe any charges will be laid.
