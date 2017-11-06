

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Peel Paramedics say a female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday night.

It happened near Hurontario Street and Britannia Road shortly before 8 p.m.

Paramedics confirm that the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Peel Regional Police said Sunday that the Major Collision Bureau is investigating the incident.