Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a bicycle and car collided in Etobicoke.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 6:17AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 26, 2017 10:17AM EST
One man was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a car in Etobicoke late Saturday night.
It happened near Dundas Street West and The East Mall shortly before midnight.
Paramedics initially said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries. Police later said the victim's injuries are not critical.
Police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the crash.