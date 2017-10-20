

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a transport truck while crossing through an intersection in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region say the collision occurred near Meyerside and Ordan drives at around 12:15 p.m.

Sgt. Josh Colley told CP24 via phone that the transport truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

He said it’s “extremely early” in the investigation and thus too soon to say where exactly the victim was crossing when she was struck.

“Our investigators will be looking at all surveillance and speaking to witnesses to determine the events leading up to her being struck,” Colley told CP24.

Meyerside Drive has been closed in both directions between Dixie and Tomken roads while for the investigation.