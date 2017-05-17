Pedestrian seriously injured in Rexdale crash
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 10:26PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 10:29PM EDT
A person was rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Rexdale on Wednesday night.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 27 and Finch Avenue around 9 p.m.
The pedestrian is in serious condition, Toronto paramedics say.
There is no word on the victim’s age or gender.
Police are investigating the collision.
