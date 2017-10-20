Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by streetcar on St. Clair Avenue
Toronto police and TTC personnel at the scene of a collision between a streetcar and a pedestrian on St. Clair Avenue on October 20, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 8:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 9:10AM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue on Friday morning.
It happened at around 8:18 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue and Vaughan Road.
Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said he believes the pedestrian’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
He said the victim has some sort of hearing impairment which has made communicating with the victim difficult.
Streetcars were blocked on St. Clair Avenue for about an hour while police investigated but has since reopened.