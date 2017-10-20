

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue on Friday morning.

It happened at around 8:18 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue and Vaughan Road.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said he believes the pedestrian’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

He said the victim has some sort of hearing impairment which has made communicating with the victim difficult.

Streetcars were blocked on St. Clair Avenue for about an hour while police investigated but has since reopened.