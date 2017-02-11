

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Agincourt area of Scarborough.

The collision happened at Sheppard and Midland avenues at around 8:10 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to hospital via emergency run. His injuries are described as life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection has been closed in all directions as police investigate.