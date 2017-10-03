

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian and a male motorcyclist have been taken to hospital with injuries following a collision in North York on Tuesday night.

The crash took place in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Officers at the scene said the adult female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but police tweeted after the crash that she was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

As well, the male motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The victims’ ages are not yet known.

Toronto police told CP24 that both of the victims were “on the ground at one point” after the crash.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.