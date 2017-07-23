

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood on Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Police are still working to determine what lead up to the pedestrian being struck.

Scarborough Golf Club Road is closed from Holmfirth Terrace to Lawrence Avenue due to the investigation.