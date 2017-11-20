Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and subsequently rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Nov. 20, 2017.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 8:37AM EST
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton early this morning has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, Peel paramedics say.
The collision happened near Queen Street West and Elbern Markell Drive.
Police say the male pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital from the scene.
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brampton has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Queen Street is shut down in both directions from Links Lane to Royal West Drive for the investigation.