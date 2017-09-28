Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on McCowan Road
Emergency vehicles are shown on scene after a pedestrian was fatally struck on McCowan Road south of Steeles Avenue. (Courtney Heels)
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead on scene after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday night, paramedics say.
It happened on McCowan Road south of Steeles Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.
Paramedics say that bystanders initially attempted to revive the victim, who was without vital signs.