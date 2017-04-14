

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has died after being struck and pinned by a streetcar on Friday evening in Chinatown.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Sullivan Street area, police said. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and the victim's family as well as the operator," Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the TTC told CTV News Toronto. "TTC are cooperating with police as they continue to investigate this tragedy."

Police have closed Spadina Avenue in both directions between Dundas and Queen streets for the next few hours.

TTC is diverting the 510 Spadina streetcar southbound in both directions via College, Bathurst and King streets.

The investigation is ongoing.