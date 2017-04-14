Pedestrian fatally struck by streetcar in Chinatown
Emergency crews were on the scene after a pedestrian was fatally struck in Chinatown on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Patricia Jaggernauth/CP24)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 6:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2017 8:40PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being struck and pinned by a streetcar on Friday evening in Chinatown.
The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Sullivan Street area, police said. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and the pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after.
"Our thoughts are with the victim and the victim's family as well as the operator," Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the TTC told CTV News Toronto. "TTC are cooperating with police as they continue to investigate this tragedy."
Police have closed Spadina Avenue in both directions between Dundas and Queen streets for the next few hours.
TTC is diverting the 510 Spadina streetcar southbound in both directions via College, Bathurst and King streets.
The investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Lamborghini engulfed in flames after colliding with the guardrail on Lake Shore
- Couple shocked after discovering homophobic graffiti on garage in Little Portugal
- Man, 42, injured in rock climbing accident at Rattlesnake Point
- Teens charged in robberies of taxi drivers, pizza delivery man in Beaches area: Police
- Police release video of man in subway stink bomb incident