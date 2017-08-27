Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 10:27PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 27, 2017 10:53PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Armdale area.
It happened at the intersection of Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East shortly before 9 p.m.
About an hour later, Toronto police said that the person succumbed to their injuries.
Police have not yet provided the age or sex of the victim.
Steeles Avenue is closed in both directions between Tapscott and Markham roads as police investigate the fatal incident.